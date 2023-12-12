Advertisement
Man arrested after drugs worth almost €22,000 seized in Dingle

Dec 12, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí in Dingle have arrested a man following the seizure of almost €22,000 worth of drugs.

The man in his 60s has since been released and is due to appear in court on December 22nd.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí and the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search of a residential premises in Annascaul last Friday.

Suspected cocaine and cannabis were seized during the search and the substances will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for examination.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

