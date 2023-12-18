Man appears in court in relation to assault causing harm at Kerry refugee centre

A man has been remanded on bail in relation to an alleged assault causing harm.

53 year-old Alexic Shenduk appeared before Tralee District Court this morning before Judge Philip O’Leary.

The Ukrainian refugee faces one charge of assault causing harm in relation to an alleged incident at The Purple Heather, Gap of Dunloe, Beaufort.

It’s alleged that at around 9.30pm on Saturday (December 16th) Mr Shenduk slashed the upper left arm of another man, at The Purple Heather, Beaufort.

The man was taken to University Hospital Kerry, where he was treated for an 11cm laceration to his upper left arm and received 40 stitches. He was later discharged from the hospital.

The court heard from Garda James Daly, who said in response to the charge Mr Shenduk said the other man woke him from his sleep, came into his home, cursing at him and threatened to kick him in the neck.

Mr Shenduk’s solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, said his client is an esteemed medical surgeon from the Donetsk region of the Ukraine, who fled the war.

He added, the father of two and his wife reside in the Purple Heather, where the alleged incident occurred.

Mr O’Connell said his client was acting in self-defence, as could be seen from his statement.

Judge Philip O’Leary remanded Mr Shenduk on bail subject to seven conditions, to appear before Tralee District Court on December 22nd for DPP directions.