Man appears in court charged with murder of his brother Thomas Dooley

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his brother, Thomas Dooley.

35-year-old Patrick Dooley of Arbutus Grove, Killarney appeared before Kenmare District Court this morning before Judge David Waters.

He is charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee, on October 5.

Sergeant Mark O'Sullivan gave details of arrest, charge and caution.

He said Patrick Dooley was charged at 5.03am and told the court Mr Dooley replied "I didn't harm my brother at all in any way, that's all I have to say" when charged.

His solicitor Padraig O'Connell asked that the accused get medical treatment for physical injuries while in custody; one of his wrists was bandaged. Judge Waters recommended he get this treatment.

Mr O'Connell also stated he was a full-time carer for his wife and a father of one.

Patrick Dooley will appear before Tralee District Court next Wednesday (October 12th) via video link.

Bail can only be granted by the High Court for such charges.