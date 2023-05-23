Man airlifted to hospital following farm accident in Mid Kerry overnight

A man in his 80s has been airlifted to hospital, following a farm accident in Mid Kerry.

Valentia Coastguard received the call at around 10 to 8 last night, that a man had been injured on a farm in the Glencar area; they tasked the Shannon based, Rescue 115 helicopter and members of Iveragh Coastguard to the scene.

Emergency services treated the man, before he was airlifted to Cork University Hospital.

It’s understood the 84-year-old suffered serious chest injuries, which was sustained from a calf.