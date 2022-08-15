Advertisement
News

Man airlifted off of South Kerry beach

Aug 15, 2022 09:08 By radiokerrynews
Man airlifted off of South Kerry beach Man airlifted off of South Kerry beach
Share this article

A man was airlifted to hospital after falling on a South Kerry Beach last night.

The incident occurred around 6.30pm when the man fell on rocks.

The National Ambulance Service was tasked to the scene of the incident on Kells Beach between Glenbeigh and Cahersiveen at around 6.30pm.

Advertisement

However, the inaccessible nature of the area in which the man fell required further assistance from the Iveragh Coast Guard and Rescue 115 helicopter which attended the scene around 8pm.

The man sustained a broken ankle.

A winchman was lowered to treat the man before he was airlifted to University Hospital Kerry.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus