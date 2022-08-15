Man airlifted off of South Kerry beach

A man was airlifted to hospital after falling on a South Kerry Beach last night.

The incident occurred around 6.30pm when the man fell on rocks.

The National Ambulance Service was tasked to the scene of the incident on Kells Beach between Glenbeigh and Cahersiveen at around 6.30pm.

Advertisement

However, the inaccessible nature of the area in which the man fell required further assistance from the Iveragh Coast Guard and Rescue 115 helicopter which attended the scene around 8pm.

The man sustained a broken ankle.

A winchman was lowered to treat the man before he was airlifted to University Hospital Kerry.

Advertisement