Man accused of producing knives during Tralee burglary appears in court

A man has appeared in court charged with producing knives during a burglary in Tralee.

22-year-old Ian Corkery of 7 The Square, Milltown appeared before a special sitting of Killarney District Court this morning.

Ian Corkery is charged with producing an article capable of intimidating another person, namely two kitchen knives, during the course of a burglary at 39 Chapel Street, Tralee yesterday, (Sunday February 26th). He's also charged with possession of a knife which had a blade or was sharply pointed.

Mr Corkery, who was represented by solicitor Padraig O'Connell, appeared before Judge David Waters at Killarney District Court this morning.

He was granted bail with a number of conditions; these consist of having no contact with alleged victims or witnesses, he must stay away from 39 Chapel Street Tralee, he must sign on at Tralee Garda Station weekly. Mr Corkery must also provide Gardaí with a mobile number and must notify Gardaí of any change to his address.

Mr Corkery's case is due before Tralee District Court on Wednesday (March 1st) for DPP directions.

