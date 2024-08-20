Advertisement
Man accused of brother’s murder in Castleisland further remanded in custody

Aug 20, 2024 08:16 By radiokerrynews
Man accused of brother's murder in Castleisland further remanded in custody
A man accused of murdering his brother in Castleisland has been further remanded in custody.

Fergus O’Connor, of The Village, Scartaglin, Castleisland, appeared before Tralee District Court via video-link from Cork Prison.

41-year-old Fergus O’Connor is accused of the murder of his brother Pádraig O’Connor at 32 An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland on June 28th.

He appeared before Judge Marie Keane at Tralee District Court via video-link, and spoke to confirm his name and that he could see and hear the court.

His solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, previously told the court that the allegation is one of fratricide, which is the killing of one's brother, but that his client has denied the allegation of murder and will be pleading self-defence.

Sergeant Stephen O’Brien told the court that the book of evidence for the case is not yet ready.

Judge Keane further remanded Mr O’Connor in custody, to appear before Tralee District Court via video-link on August 29th.

However, the judge advised that in the event that the book of evidence becomes available in the meantime, Mr O’Connor would be produced in person to appear before the court.

 

