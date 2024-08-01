Advertisement
News

High Court bail application denied for man accused of brother’s murder in Castleisland

Aug 1, 2024 08:14 By radiokerrynews
High Court bail application denied for man accused of brother’s murder in Castleisland
Share this article

A man accused of murdering his brother in Castleisland has been denied bail in the High Court.

41-year-old Fergus O’Connor, of The Village, Scartaglin, Castleisland, was charged with the murder of Pádraig O’Connor in June.

Fergus O’Connor appeared before Tralee District Court via video link from Cork Prison, and spoke to confirm his name and that he could see and hear the court.

Advertisement

He’s accused of murdering his brother Pádraig O’Connor at 32 An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland on June 28th.

His solicitor Pádraig O’Connell told the court that a High Court bail application for his client has been refused.

Sergeant Chris Manton told Judge David Waters that the book of evidence in the case is not yet ready.

Advertisement

Judge Waters further remanded Mr O’Connor in custody to appear before Tralee District Court via video-link on August 15th for the book of evidence to be served.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

North Kerry man further remanded in custody for alleged production of machete during dispute with Gardaí
Advertisement
Emergency services in Kerry raising awareness around dangers on roads, in water and with fire
Kerry fashion designer announced as judge for Rose of Tralee International Festival
Advertisement

Recommended

Munster confirm signing of Bryan Fitzgerald
British PM backs Casement Park redevelopment
Evening Irish Olympics update
North Kerry man further remanded in custody for alleged production of machete during dispute with Gardaí
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus