A man accused of murdering his brother in Castleisland has been denied bail in the High Court.

41-year-old Fergus O’Connor, of The Village, Scartaglin, Castleisland, was charged with the murder of Pádraig O’Connor in June.

Fergus O’Connor appeared before Tralee District Court via video link from Cork Prison, and spoke to confirm his name and that he could see and hear the court.

He’s accused of murdering his brother Pádraig O’Connor at 32 An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland on June 28th.

His solicitor Pádraig O’Connell told the court that a High Court bail application for his client has been refused.

Sergeant Chris Manton told Judge David Waters that the book of evidence in the case is not yet ready.

Judge Waters further remanded Mr O’Connor in custody to appear before Tralee District Court via video-link on August 15th for the book of evidence to be served.