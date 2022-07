A man in his 50s has been airlifted to hospital after suffering an injury while climbing a mountain in West Kerry.

The man suffered a knee injury on Stradbally Mountain in the Slieve Mish range on the Dingle Peninsula.

He was winched off the mountain by the Rescue 115 helicopter, and received assistance from the Dingle Coast Guard.

Advertisement

His condition is not life threatening, but he has been taken by helicopter to University Hospital Kerry.