Majority of Kerry dog owners did not surrender lockdown pets

Jan 21, 2022 08:01 By radiokerrypodcast
The main animal welfare organisation in Kerry says it appears that the vast majority of people who adopted dogs during lockdown have kept their pets.

Recently Dogs Trust reported an 82% increase in the number of people surrendering their dogs.

However, the Kerry Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it has received no such calls.

Harry McDaid of the Kerry SPCA says the group received a large volume of calls in 2021 of suspected neglect but that in most cases, there was no issue with the animals' well-being.

Mr McDaid says Kerry dog owners are by and large very responsible and have not resorted to surrendering their pets.

