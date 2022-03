3,000 people are without water in the Tralee area this morning after a major burst in the town's water mains.

Residents in Caherslee, Mounthawk, Clogherbrien, Ballyroe, Balloonagh, Ballyvelly, Ballyrickard, Kerins Park, Lohercannon, Blennerville, Annagh and Curraheen are all affected by the outage.

Kerry County Council and Irish Water are currently working to repair the burs and expect a return by this afternoon.