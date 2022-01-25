A major road project in the county may have to be revised.

This is according to Kerry County Council, which was responding to a motion from Fine Gael councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald about the N86.

The N86, which runs through the Dingle Peninsula, is being upgraded over a number of phases. The latest sections are in Lispole, Annascaul and Camp.

Councillor Cosaí Fitzgerald asks that, given recent funding announcements didn't include the expected amount to advance the next stage of the N86, where does this leave the project. The council says detailed design and tender documents for the 7km project are complete and now its progress is subject to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and Department of Transport approval.

However, TII has given indications the extent of this project may have to be revisited and the tender documents revised if funding constraints necessitate.

The council adds that in the event the next contract has to be reduced in length, Annascaul village will be prioritised. Both Councillor Cosaí Fitzgerald and Councillor Breandan Fitzgerald are calling for action on the N86 project.