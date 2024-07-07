Advertisement
News

MacGillycuddy Reeks Mountain Access Forum appoints development officer

Jul 7, 2024 12:57 By radiokerrynews
MacGillycuddy Reeks Mountain Access Forum appoints development officer
The MacGillycuddy Reeks Mountain Access Forum has appointed a development officer.

Ronan O’Connor will work with various stakeholders such as landowners, community groups and local enterprises so the area can benefit from tourism opportunities.

The MacGillycuddy Reeks are made up of privately owned lands, much of which is actively farmed.

The stakeholders have a say in the management of the reeks via the forum.

The forum aims to facilitate the growing number of visitors to the area, while minimising any environmental impact.

It was set up in 2014 by South Kerry Development Partnership CLG in conjunction with the rural recreation section of the then Department of Environment, Community & Local Government.

Funding for the post is provided through the Department of Community & Rural Development for an initial three-year period.

 

 

