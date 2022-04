Signs providing information on Lyme Disease and tick bites have been erected in Killarney.

They are located at the Gortroe car park, on the Fossa road which is a popular entry point to Killarney National Park.

Kerry County Council put them in place following repeated calls from councillors, who wished to raise awareness and warn people of the potential dangers.

The signs outline what Lyme Disease is, its symptoms, information on ticks and what to do if you get a tick bite.