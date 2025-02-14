Advertisement
Luxury country homes totaling €13.4 million sold in Kerry in 2024

Feb 14, 2025 08:11 By radiokerrynews
Nine luxury country homes totaling €13.4 million were sold in Kerry in 2024.

That’s according to a new report from property agent, Savills Ireland.

Nationwide, the prime home market experienced a 44% increase in the total transaction value last year, reaching €275 million.

The average transaction for luxury homes was €1.6 million across 168 deal in 2024.

This far exceeded the 10-year national average transaction value of €139 million.

Savills Ireland used Property Price Register data to examine residential transactions greater than one million euros, located outside of Dublin, north Wicklow and the major regional cities.

It says there is a robust demand for luxury country homes, with this sector of Ireland's real estate market being remarkably resilient.

Savills' report says this reflects a trend of local and international buyers seeking spacious homes with modern amenities and natural surroundings.

 

Cianan Duff, Associate Director at Savills Ireland commented, "The 44% growth in transaction value this year is a testament to the enduring appeal of Ireland's prime country homes. Buyers continue to value the unique combination of luxury and privacy that these properties offer."

Catherine McAuliffe, Director of Cork Residential, emphasised the regional demand, stating, "Cork has particularly stood out this year as a prime destination for high-end residential buyers. Its blend of scenic landscapes and vibrant local economy makes it a top choice for those seeking exceptional country homes."

 

