Lots of events across Kerry this bank holiday weekend

There are lots of events happening across Kerry this weekend.

The June bank holiday sees K-Fest happening in Killorglin, Ireland BikeFest Killarney, and the Listowel Races.

K-Fest, Ireland's foremost festival for emerging artists has begun in Killorglin today.

Running until Monday, K-FEST focuses primarily on promoting and exhibiting emerging Irish art.

Throughout the town unused buildings become pop-up visual and performance art galleries during the day.

There are drama and spoken word events in the evenings, and then some of Ireland’s finest emerging contemporary music acts perform at night.

Ireland BikeFest Killarney has kicked off at the Gleneagle Hotel today.

It’s the 15th anniversary of the festival, which attracts motorcycle enthusiasts in their thousands from all over the world.

There’s a full programme of events and activities for the three-day event, with three live music stages day and night.

The three-day Listowel Races Summer Festival Meeting begins tomorrow (Saturday) and runs until Monday.

The new Style Stakes Sunday will see international fashion designer, Colin Horgan act as head judge.

There will be cash prizes for both the Best Dressed Man and Best Dressed Lady, and the first runner up in each category.

Meanwhile, Listowel Writers' Week, Ireland's oldest literary and arts festival, continues until Sunday.

It kicked off on Wednesday night.