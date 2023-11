A long-awaited respite centre for people with special needs opened in South Kerry today.

Cúnamh Iveragh has campaigned and fundraised for this facility for many years.

Previously, the only other centre of this kind in Kerry was in Listowel making it extremely difficult for families in South Kerry to avail of the service.

Adrian Griffin Chairperson of Cúnamh Iveragh, and parent of Special Olympian Ryan Griffin, says the new centre will be invaluable for residents and their families.