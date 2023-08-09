Advertisement
News

Listowel’s Dolly Day officially sets Guinness World Record

Aug 9, 2023 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Listowel’s Dolly Day officially sets Guinness World Record Listowel’s Dolly Day officially sets Guinness World Record
Dolly day 2023 logo, Dolly day Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DollyDayListowel/
Share this article

Listowel has officially set the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Dolly Parton.

Dolly Day was held in the town in June, in aid of the Kerry Hospice Foundation and Comfort for Chemo.

The Guinness World Record attempt, which received backing from Dolly Parton and President of Dollywood, Eugene Naughton, attracted over 1,000 participants.

Advertisement

178 people were disqualified from the record attempt, for not meeting the appropriate Dolly costume criteria.

However, 959 Dolly lookalikes ensured the record was officially set.

Event organiser Cora O’Brien explains the process.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus