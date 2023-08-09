Listowel’s Dolly Day officially sets Guinness World Record

Listowel has officially set the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Dolly Parton.

Dolly Day was held in the town in June, in aid of the Kerry Hospice Foundation and Comfort for Chemo.

The Guinness World Record attempt, which received backing from Dolly Parton and President of Dollywood, Eugene Naughton, attracted over 1,000 participants.

178 people were disqualified from the record attempt, for not meeting the appropriate Dolly costume criteria.

However, 959 Dolly lookalikes ensured the record was officially set.

Event organiser Cora O’Brien explains the process.