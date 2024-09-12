Listowel's Dolly Day event featured in Guinness Book of Records published today

A group of over 900 people who took part in an unusual fundraiser in Listowel last year, can see themselves in the Guinness Book of Records from today.

The 2025 edition of the famous book is in shops now, but most readers in North Kerry will be rushing straight to page 214.

In June of 2023, Listowel Emmetts football field was the venue for the world's largest gathering of people dressed as country singer Dolly Parton.

Advertisement

Named 'Dolly Day', the event was a fundraiser for the Kerry Hospice Foundation and Comfort for Chemo, but had the added attraction of being a world record attempt as well.

The record was ratified late last year, and stands at 959 - and now, those who donned the blonde wig and took part on the day, can see their record in the official book.