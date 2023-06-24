Advertisement
Dolly Parton look-a-likes head to Listowel for world record attempt

Jun 24, 2023 10:06 By radiokerrynews
Dolly Parton look-a-likes head to Listowel for world record attempt
Dolly day 2023 logo, Dolly day Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DollyDayListowel/
Large numbers of people dressed as Dolly Parton will make their way to North Kerry today, for a world record attempt.

Dolly Day is taking place in Listowel and is in aid of the Kerry Hospice Foundation and Comfort for Chemo.

It’s a Guinness World Record attempt aiming to have the largest gathering of people fully dressed in Dolly Parton costumes.

The official count will take place at 6:30pm in Frank Sheehy Park and people must be instantly recognisable as the country music star to be counted.

Dolly Parton and the President of Dollywood are supporting the event; she’s donated two nights’ accommodation in her personal tour bus, with 5-star treatment, costing over $10,000, in support.

