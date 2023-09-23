Listowel woman named best dressed at the races

Kathleen Flaherty from Kilmorna, Listowel, was the winner of the McElligotts Kia Best Dressed Lady at Listowel Races Ladies Day yesterday.

Kathleen won a Trip for Two to New York, after Judges International Fashion Designer, Don O'Neill and Top Model Elvira Fernandez Zebo chose her as the winner.

The winner of the Most Creative Headpiece was Anne-Marie Corbett from Mitchelstown, Co. Cork who received a cheque for €1000.

Advertisement

Nhung Pham Thi McNamara from Ballybunion was the winner of the Most Contemporary Outfit, she received a cheque for €500 which she has donated to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.