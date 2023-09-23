Advertisement
Listowel woman named best dressed at the races

Sep 23, 2023 12:48 By radiokerrynews
Listowel woman named best dressed at the races
Kathleen Flaherty from Kilmorna, Listowel, Photo: Don MacMonagle
Kathleen Flaherty from Kilmorna, Listowel, was the winner of the McElligotts Kia Best Dressed Lady at Listowel Races Ladies Day yesterday.

Kathleen won a Trip for Two to New York, after Judges International Fashion Designer, Don O'Neill and Top Model Elvira Fernandez Zebo chose her as the winner.

The winner of the Most Creative Headpiece was Anne-Marie Corbett from Mitchelstown, Co. Cork who received a cheque for €1000.

Nhung Pham Thi McNamara from Ballybunion was the winner of the Most Contemporary Outfit, she received a cheque for €500 which she has donated to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

