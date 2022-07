The R555 Listowel to Duagh road remains closed after a road traffic collision this afternoon.

The collision occurred at around 2:50pm just outside Listowel.

Gardaí were called to the scene, and are still there now.

The road is currently closed from the Cork Line to the N69 Listowel/R555 Duagh road junction, and it’s expected this will be the case for another few hours, but local diversions are in place.

Gardaí say no further information is available at this time.