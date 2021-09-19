Advertisement
Listowel Races attendees reminded they can only use Greenville entrance at racecourse

Sep 19, 2021 12:09 By radiokerrynews
Listowel Races attendees reminded they can only use Greenville entrance at racecourse
Gardaí are advising people attending the Listowel Races this week that they can only enter the racecourse through the Greenville entrance.

The seven-day racing festival in Listowel gets underway this afternoon, continuing all week until the final day next Saturday, September 25th, with a restricted capacity of 2,000 per day.

People are being reminded that they must access the racecourse via the Greenville entrance, and park at this entrance or in the Listowel town car parks.

This means there is no public access to the racecourse, or parking, available at the Tralee Road entrance, or the Castle entrance for this festival.

Gardaí will be on traffic management duty in the town for the course of the festival, while race stewards will help direct ticket holders to parking at the racecourse.

