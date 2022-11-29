Listowel Presentation School applies for planning for new extension

Presentation Secondary School in Listowel is applying for permission for a new two-storey extension.

A planning application from the Board of Management at the school has been submitted to Kerry County Council.

The planning application seeks permission to demolish the existing prefabs to the rear of the school, which contain three classrooms.

The school plans to then build a new extension at the back of the school, which will consist of a one and two-storey structure, and a link between the extension and the existing building.

The proposed extension would contain two new science labs, five new classrooms, and associated support rooms.

The school also wants to widen the existing vehicular entrance onto Convent Road.

The school’s lands are currently owned by The Educena Foundation, a private company which holds and manages properties transferred to it by the five religious congregations which originally formed it.

One of those congregations is the Presentation Sisters, and the Foundation consented to the school’s Board of Management carrying out the works on those lands.