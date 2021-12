The pantomime at St John's Theatre & Arts Centre, Listowel is in jeopardy because of new advice from Government about children socialising.

Artistic Director of St John's, Máire Logue says a theatre company from Belfast is due to bring its show to Listowel from December 14th, but a decision is being today as to whether this will go ahead.

She says there have been a number of cancellations by schools already for the show following the news.