Listowel music venue recognised at national awards

A live music venue in Listowel has been honoured at national awards.
Mike the Pies won the Hot Press Special Commendation Award 2024.
The presentation was made at the Hot Press/IMRO Venue awards in Dublin yesterday.
Advertisement
A live music venue in Listowel has been honoured at national awards.
Mike the Pies won the Hot Press Special Commendation Award 2024.
The presentation was made at the Hot Press/IMRO Venue awards in Dublin yesterday.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus