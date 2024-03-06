Advertisement
News

Listowel music venue recognised at national awards

Mar 6, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Listowel music venue recognised at national awards
Share this article

A live music venue in Listowel has been honoured at national awards.

Mike the Pies won the Hot Press Special Commendation Award 2024.

The presentation was made at the Hot Press/IMRO Venue awards in Dublin yesterday.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man further remanded in custody charged with murder of Castlemaine man Paddy O’Mahony
Advertisement
Ardfert councillor defends decision to reject €110,000 for works to junction in village
Kerry councillor says CCTV to tackle illegal dumping needs to be introduced as soon as possible
Advertisement

Recommended

Calls for crisis within fishing industry to be tackled
Kerry CAMHS consultant gives undertaking not to engage in medical practice at this time
Kerry councillor says CCTV to tackle illegal dumping needs to be introduced as soon as possible
Killarney Coffee Cup project scoops three national awards
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus