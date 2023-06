A Listowel hairdresser whose business was flooded last week following torrential rain says all those affected by the flooding need to notify the council.

This is the second time in three years that Tracey Grimes' business on William Street was flooded.

She said when it first happened, she didn't contact Kerry County Council.

She says, however, it's vital home and business owners affected by last week’s flooding notify the local authority.