Listowel Food Fair calling all emerging artisan food producers to enter

Oct 11, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Listowel Food Fair calling all emerging artisan food producers to enter
Listowel Food Fair is calling all new artisan food producers to enter its Best Emerging Artisan Food Competition.

 

The competition features five categories and will provide a platform for producers to showcase their creations.

The overall winner of the competition will receive a grand prize of €1,000, while category winners will be awarded €200 each.

 

The deadline for entries is Friday November 3rd.

 

The judging date will be held in the Listowel Arms Hotel on Tuesday November 7th.

For further information and online registration visit listowelfoodfair.ie.

