The impact of flooding on Listowel in the wake of Storm Bert has been described as carnage.

That's according to Fine Gael councillor for Listowel MD Mike Kennelly.

He was speaking after the Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Kieran O’Donnell, visited the town this morning.

The Minster told councillors that works to remedy the flood's fallout will begin immediately: