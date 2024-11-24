Minister visits Listowel in wake of worst flooding in living memory

The Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Kieran O’Donnell, is in Listowel, in the wake of the worst flooding there in living memory.

Over 100 people had to be evacuated from their homes in the town, after the River Feale burst banks at Bridge Road following Storm Bert.

Officials from the Dept of Social Protection will be in the Social Welfare office in Listowel until four o'clock this afternoon to assist and advise those affected by the flood.

Meanwhile, most donations are no longer being sought for the those whose homes were affected by the flood, however volunteers say basic toiletries are still required.

Local volunteer Holly Lavery says toiletries can be donated at Listowel Community Centre, and those needing assistance can go to the warehouse behind Applegreen:

Gardaí say all roads in Listowel are now passible but are appealing for motorists to be aware of surface water and debris.

Kerry County Council says the L60-50 from Finuge Cross to Killocrim Cross will remain closed due to flooding at Finuge Bridge and is unlikely to reopen today.

A yellow wind warning remains in place for Kerry, Clare, and Galway as the end of Storm Bert crosses the country.

Met Éireann says the strong to gale force and very gusty south to southwest winds will be strongest in coastal parts.

The warning will stay in effect for Kerry until seven o'clock this evening.