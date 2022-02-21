Advertisement
Listowel District Court sitting cancelled today

Feb 21, 2022 10:02 By radiokerrynews
Listowel District Court sitting cancelled today
The Special Sitting of Listowel District Court is cancelled today.

The Court Service says all matters listed are adjourned to the sitting of Listowel District Court on the 3rd of March.

