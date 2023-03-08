Advertisement
Listowel Community Centre and gym to partly reopen following fire

Mar 8, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Listowel Community Centre and BASE Gym are to partly reopen on Monday following last November’s fire.

The blaze caused significant damage to the side wing of the building.

While most of the facility is ready for use again, a section housing the sauna, steam room, and changing facilities isn’t.

Plans, however, are underway to rebuild that damaged part of the buidling.

 

Anyone with questions about returning to the gym and reactivating memberships can phone 068 22244 or call into the centre.

