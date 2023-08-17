Listenership to Radio Kerry increases

Listenership to Radio Kerry has grown over the last year according to the latest JNLR figures published today.

The stations Market Share has increased from 48.1% to 50.2% and its listened yesterday figure from 39.8% to 47.3%.

Over 83,000 people in Kerry listen to Radio Kerry weekly.

The JNLR figures show that the radio audience in Ireland grew by a further 65,000 listeners. Over 3.3 million adults are listening to Irish radio every single weekday, a record high in daily audience levels in recent years.

The report, covering the period July ‘22 to June ‘23 shows that radio enjoys huge listenership with 91% of Irish adults and 87% of 15–34-year-olds listening to radio every week.

On average listeners tune in for just over 4 hours of live radio every day.

Radio Kerry General Manager, Fiona Stack, thanked listeners for their continued loyalty to the station and interaction with it.

She also thanked shareholders and advertisers whose support she said is crucial in enabling Radio Kerry to continue to provide a comprehensive live sports, news, music and speech radio service which is free to air, without paywalls, for listeners in Kerry and abroad.