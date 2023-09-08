Liquidator appointed to chain store operator with Kerry branches

A liquidator has been appointed to the company that operates frozen food chain store, Iceland.

The retailer has 26 branches nationwide, including shops in Tralee and Listowel – which closed their doors last month.

Workers in the Kerry stores were called into a meeting on August 10th and placed on 28 days temporary lay-offs.

Advertisement

They were told a decision on the future of the two shops would be made in four weeks.

In June, an interim examiner was appointed to the company that operates Iceland stores in Ireland, Metron Stores Limited.

A liquidator was appointed at the High Court yesterday, after a proposed investor decided it was no longer interested in getting involved in the company.