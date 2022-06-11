Lifeguards on duty on Kerry’s Blue Flag beaches every weekend

Lifeguards are on duty on Kerry’s Blue Flag beaches every weekend this month.

From the start of July, they’ll be guarding the beaches seven days a week.

They’re only on duty during specific times, which are advised locally on each Blue Flag beach.

They also only cover designated areas, which are indicated by the presence of flags.

Kerry has 15 Blue Flag beaches: Rossbeigh, Ballybunion South, Ballybunion North, Ballyheigue, Fenit, Maherbeg, Kells, Doire Fhíonáin, White Strand, Baile an Sceilg, Banna, Fionntrá, Inch, Fenit Marina and Portmagee Seasonal Pontoon.