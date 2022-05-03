Liebherr inviting applications for apprenticeship and engineering scholarship programmes

Liebherr is inviting applications for its apprenticeship and engineering scholarship programmes.

The programmes offer school leavers a number of outlets into training, education and full-time employment with Liebherr Container Cranes.

Apprenticeship programmes, with an academic qualification, are run in partnership with Munster Technological University.

The Liebherr Engineering Scholarship Programme is designed for Leaving Cert and college students who have applied for, or are studying engineering, automation or mechatronics to degree level.

Applications for both programmes close on the 27th May.

Apprentice applicants should send a CV, copy of academic results and cover letter specifying the role they are interested in and why to [email protected]

Scholarship applicants should apply by email to [email protected] Applicants should include a CV detailing Leaving Certificate/Junior Certificate/college projects and/or results and a cover letter explaining why they have chosen engineering as a career. In the case of Leaving Certificate applicants, a copy of their completed CAO form showing their choice of engineering course should be included.