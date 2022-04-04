Advertisement
News

Lidl to open new store in Killorglin with the creation of 30 new jobs

Apr 4, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Lidl to open new store in Killorglin with the creation of 30 new jobs Lidl to open new store in Killorglin with the creation of 30 new jobs
Share this article

Lidl has announced it’s to open a new store in Killorglin, with the creation of 30 new jobs.
The proposed new supermarket will involve a €6 million investment in the local economy, and will be the German retailer’s eighth Kerry store.
An invitation has been issued to the local community to view Lidl’s plans, at a drop-in event on Tuesday April 12th, at the CYMS Hall in Killlorglin.
Members of the public are invited to visit between 5 and 7pm to view the proposal for the new store, which will include a range of sustainability features, including two EV charging spaces and solar panels on the roof.
There will also be an opportunity to put questions to representatives of the company.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus