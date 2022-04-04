Lidl to open new store in Killorglin with the creation of 30 new jobs

Lidl has announced it’s to open a new store in Killorglin, with the creation of 30 new jobs.
The proposed new supermarket will involve a €6 million investment in the local economy, and will be the German retailer’s eighth Kerry store.
An invitation has been issued to the local community to view Lidl’s plans, at a drop-in event on Tuesday April 12th, at the CYMS Hall in Killlorglin.
Members of the public are invited to visit between 5 and 7pm to view the proposal for the new store, which will include a range of sustainability features, including two EV charging spaces and solar panels on the roof.
There will also be an opportunity to put questions to representatives of the company.
