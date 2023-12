Lidl customers in Kerry raised over €10,000 for the company’s charity partner Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health.

Nationally, over €300,000 was fundraised for the charity through Lidl’s Christmas trolley dash, which saw customers buy tickets to take part.

Louise Moriarty from Muckross, Killarney, managed to fill €350 worth of products at Lidl Killarney during a two-minute trolley dash.