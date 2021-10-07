Library books presented to Kerry Intervention and Disabilities Services

Kerry Library is donating books to Kerry Intervention and Disabilities Services.

This is a service for children and young people, up to the age of 18 years, who have complex needs.

The facilities to benefit are the North Kerry Children’s Disability Network in Listowel, the South Kerry Children’s Disability Network in Killarney, and the West Kerry Children’s Disability Network in Tralee.

Each centre will receive over 100 books, suitable for children using the services, and will be available for parents and children to read at the centres or at home.

The donation was made possible after Kerry Library was allocated €3,000 in Dormant Accounts funding, which was matched with a contribution from Kerry County Council.