Level of homelessness increased in Kerry in November

Jan 3, 2025 17:47 By radiokerrynews
The number of adults in emergency accommodation in Kerry increased in November.

That’s according to the Department of Housing’s monthly homelessness report.

The Department’s monthly report looks at the number of people accessing local authority-managed emergency accommodation in the country in a specific week every month.

The latest data, from 18-24th November 2024, showed 47 adults were in emergency accommodation in Kerry.

This is an increase from the last week of October, when there were 43 adults in such accommodation.

During that week in November, 636 adults were in emergency accommodation in the southwest region, which comprises Kerry and Cork.

16 people accessing emergency accommodation in the southwest are aged 65 and over.

398 of these adults are Irish, 85 are from the UK or the European Economic Area, and 153 are from other nations.

There were also 201 children accessing local authority emergency accommodation in the southwest in the last week of November.

