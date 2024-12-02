Over 40 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry last month

43 adults were in homeless accommodation in Kerry last month.

The figures cover from October 21st and 27th and were published in the Department of Housing’s monthly homelessness report.

In the South-West region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 104 families including 207 children, accessing emergency accommodation at the end of October.

There were also 43 people in homeless accommodation in the county at the end of September.

Nationally, the number of people homeless in October is over 14,900 (14,966).

