Less than 20% of households in Kerry wrote a message in the Census 2022 time capsule

19% of households in Kerry wrote a message in the time capsule section of Census 2022.

This was the first time a time capsule section had been included in the census; the message will be stored for 100 years before it will be released to the public.

Elsewhere, the number of dual citizens in the county increased from just over 3,000 (3,039) to almost 5,500 (5,471).

(While non-Irish citizens accounted for 10% of the county’s population).

6% of the population in the county is listed as divorced or separated, the same as the last census.

Meanwhile, Kerry was among the counties which recorded the largest decreases in average household size between 2016 and 2022.

The average number of people in a private household in Kerry stands at 2.57, below the national average of 2.74, and a reduction on the 2016 figure of 2.60.

(The number is also a drop on the 2011 number of 2.64).

Of the 58,317 private households listed in the county, 150,149 people in total are recorded in households.