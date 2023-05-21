Less than 10% of Kerry houses have top Building Energy Rating

Less than 10% of houses in Kerry with a BER, have the top energy rating.

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

Of over 34,000 (34,134) BER homes in the county, only 7% are rated A.

According to the CSO Domestic Building Energy Rating report for the first quarter of 2023, there are 34,134 BER rated homes in Kerry.

20% of houses have an A or B rating; 7% of those are rated A; with 2% having a B1 rating; 3% of homes are B2; while there are 8% with B3.

Almost a quarter of the homes in Kerry are C rated ( C1 and C2 both with 11% of the counties homes, while 12% are graded C3. )

D rated homes account for 22% of dwellings in the county (12% rated D1, with D2 listed homes at 10%); while, 23% of the houses had a Building Energy Rating (BER) of E1, E2, F or G.

(E BER ratings make up 10% ; F ratings accounted for 5%, while G ratings made up 8% of the houses.)

The average age of the houses audited in Kerry was 31 years.

Meanwhile, the figures show that Heating Oil accounted for 61% of main space heating fuel in homes in Kerry (2009-2023). Electricity accounted for 25%, while solid fuel (9%),

LPG (5%), and Mains Gas (1%) made up the remaining fuel types recorded in almost 34,000 (33,925) homes in Kerry.