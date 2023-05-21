Advertisement
News

Less than 10% of Kerry houses have top Building Energy Rating

May 21, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Less than 10% of Kerry houses have top Building Energy Rating Less than 10% of Kerry houses have top Building Energy Rating
Share this article

Less than 10% of houses in Kerry with a BER, have the top energy rating.

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

Of over 34,000 (34,134) BER homes in the county, only 7% are rated A.

Advertisement

According to the CSO Domestic Building Energy Rating report for the first quarter of 2023, there are 34,134 BER rated homes in Kerry.

20% of houses have an A or B rating; 7% of those are rated A; with 2% having a B1 rating; 3% of homes are B2; while there are 8% with B3.

Almost a quarter of the homes in Kerry are C rated ( C1 and C2 both with 11% of the counties homes, while 12% are graded C3. )

Advertisement

D rated homes account for 22% of dwellings in the county (12% rated D1, with D2 listed homes at 10%); while, 23% of the houses had a Building Energy Rating (BER) of E1, E2, F or G.

(E BER ratings make up 10% ; F ratings accounted for 5%, while G ratings made up 8% of the houses.)

The average age of the houses audited in Kerry was 31 years.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the figures show that Heating Oil accounted for 61% of main space heating fuel in homes in Kerry (2009-2023). Electricity accounted for 25%, while solid fuel (9%),

LPG (5%), and Mains Gas (1%) made up the remaining fuel types recorded in almost 34,000 (33,925) homes in Kerry.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus