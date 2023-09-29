The Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards takes place tonight.

The awards, which started in 1998, recognise the contribution young people (aged 13-21) make to their communities in the county.

Almost 200 people from across Kerry will attend the ceremony tonight at the Ballyroe Heights Hotel, Tralee.

Advertisement

Following a celebratory dinner, 26 awards will be presented; these include twenty Merit Awards, a Group Award, Special Achievement Award, Community Safety Award and the Overall Winner award.