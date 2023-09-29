Advertisement
News

Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards takes place tonight

Sep 29, 2023 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards takes place tonight
Share this article

The Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards takes place tonight.

The awards, which started in 1998, recognise the contribution young people (aged 13-21) make to their communities in the county.

Almost 200 people from across Kerry will attend the ceremony tonight at the Ballyroe Heights Hotel, Tralee.

Advertisement

Following a celebratory dinner, 26 awards will be presented; these include twenty Merit Awards, a Group Award, Special Achievement Award, Community Safety Award and the Overall Winner award.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Solicitor says Mukwata family are glad to have gotten answers from inquest into young mother’s death at UHK
Advertisement
Clinics in Kerry next week for queries on commercial rate revaluations
International media organisation filming documentary on Ukrainian experience in Kerry 
Advertisement

Recommended

SEAI report ranks Cork Airport as to commercial state body for energy savings in Ireland
Munster rugby teams named
International media organisation filming documentary on Ukrainian experience in Kerry 
Solicitor says Mukwata family are glad to have gotten answers from inquest into young mother’s death at UHK
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus