Learning Waves TY week wins national media literacy award

An initiative for Transition Year students has won a national Media Literacy award.

The Learning Waves TY Media Week, which is ran in association with over 30 radio stations nationally, including Radio Kerry, was awarded the Best Youth-Led Media Literacy Intervention prize at the MLI Awards 2023.

During the TY week, students get the opportunity to research, produce and present a two hours radio programme.

The judges praised the initiative, adding it equips young people with the skills to tell their own stories, develop media literacy skills and create content.