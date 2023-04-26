 Launch of Kerry academic's last book saved after 2015 fatal fire

A book by a renowned intellectual and priest from Kerry will be launched tomorrow – more than 7 years after the author died.

Doctor Father Gearóid O’Donnchadha died in October 2015 in a fire at his home in Fenit.

The contents in his home were destroyed including the last book he had been working on.

Fr O’Donnchadha was retired from IT Tralee, now MTU Kerry, where he lectured.

However, he regularly met with two former colleagues and he’d shared the contents of the book with them.

His nephew Risteard Pierse outlines how the book, ‘A Quest for Meaning: A Journey Through Philosophy, Science and Spirituality’, was saved.

The launch of the late Fr Gearóid O’Donnchadha’s book will take place in Fenit church from 4.20 tomorrow afternoon.

Bishop Ray Browne, retired Bishop Bill Murphy and Education Minister Norma Foley will attend.

