Large quantity of apples stolen in Cahersiveen orchard raid

A large quantity of apples was stolen from an orchard in Cahersiveen on Saturday.

The theft took place at Coonanna Harbour, which is in a cul de sac in the town, between 9am and 5pm Saturday.

Gardaí in Cahersiveen are investigating and are asking the public for assistance.

Advertisement

Seperately, Gardaí in Tralee are seeking information about an incident on Saturday, in which a blue Jaguar car was set on fire on the outskirts of the town.

The car had been reported stolen, and was seen parked in the Brandon car park on Saturday afternoon, with the keys still in it.

It was later found in the Listellick area on the outskirts of Tralee around 6.40pm and had been set on fire.

Advertisement

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in either of the two locations last Saturday, to contact them.