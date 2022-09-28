Large parts of Kerry experiencing shortage of home helps

Large parts of Kerry are experiencing increased pressures due to a shortage of home helps.

The HSE says it’s working to boost the number of staff, and after a number of recruitment campaigns, employment is being prioritised for several areas in Kerry.

As of the end of July, there were over 2,500 Home Support service clients in Kerry.

The details were released following a question by Ballylongford councillor Michael Foley, at the recent Health Forum South meeting.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says certain regions are experiencing increased pressures due to the availability of Health Care Support Assistants.

It says following a number of recruitment campaigns, the placement of staff is being prioritised for Cahersiveen, Listowel, Tralee, Killorglin, Dingle, Kenmare, and Waterville.

As of the end of July, there were 2,554 clients in Kerry in receipt of a Home Support service.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says it advertises on an ongoing basis for Health Care Support Assistants, and two specialist recruiters have been appointed to fast-track hiring.

A regional HSE recruitment campaign was undertaken earlier this year, and 54 applicants have either began working as Health Care Support Assistants or are scheduled to in the coming weeks.

A further supplementary Cork and Kerry recruitment campaign was undertaken in May, and 66 successful candidates were placed on a panel, with recruitment clearance ongoing.

An additional campaign to recruit Health Care Support Assistants in Cork and Kerry was launched on September 21st on HSE.ie/jobs, with the closing date for applications being October 11th.