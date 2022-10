A large parcel of land is for sale in Ballysheen Ardfert.

The land in question is approximately 90 acres, with 19 acres of forestry and is available in 1 or 2 lots.

A detached 3 bedroom bungalow located on the land is for sale, separately, for €170, 000.

Ger Carmody Auctioneers is the estate agent overseeing the sale.