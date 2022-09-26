Advertisement
Landscape and heritage centre stage at this year’s Architecture Kerry Festival

Sep 26, 2022 10:09 By radiokerrynews
Pictured at the launch for the festival at Kerry County Offices in Tralee were : Moira Murrell chief executive of Kerry County Council , Sandara Leahy Kerry County Museum , Bobby O'Connell Deputy Mayor , Jemma O'Connell Kerry County Museum , Victoria McCarthy Kerry County Council and Claudia Kohler, education officer Kerry county Museum . Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :        [email protected] Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Kerry’s landscape and heritage are to take centre stage in the county’s fifth architectural festival.

The Architecture Kerry Festival takes place between 30 September and 2 October, and is part of the Creative Ireland Kerry Programme.

The festival will feature free exhibitions and guided tours in some of the best-known sites of architectural significance across Kerry, including Killarney House and Muckross Traditional Farms.

The festival aims to highlight the wide diversity of the architectural landscape in Kerry, with this year focusing on high quality contemporary architecture, town centre living and renovation projects.

The full programme of events is now available on the Kerry County Council website or via architecture.kerrycoco.ie. Festival organiser Victoria McCarthy of Kerry County Council can also be contacted directly at 066 7183793 or at [email protected]

